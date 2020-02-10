Guyana aims for agreement with Exxon on pricing before first oil export

Guyana's government wants to complete talks with the Exxon Mobil-led (NYSE:XOM) consortium producing oil off its coast over crude pricing, lifting costs and scheduling before exporting the first cargo, energy director Mark Bynoe says.

The government plans to export its first cargo of 1M barrels early next week, following two shipments chartered by Exxon, Bynoe says, adding that the Liza-1 field has produced more than 2.7M barrels of crude since output began.

A third tanker scheduled to export Liza crude is underway to Exxon's production vessel, the first cargo entitled to Guyana's government; the crude was sold in a December tender to Royal Dutch Shell, which plans to take two more cargoes.

Exxon and partners Hess (NYSE:HES) and China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) started production in December at the prolific offshore Stabroek block, aiming to ramp it up to 120K bbl/day this year.