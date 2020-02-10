New York Mortgage estimates year-end BV at $5.77-$5.79 per share

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) estimates book value was $5.77-$5.79 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $5.77 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Estimates Q4 EPS of 19 cents-21 cents vs. consensus of 17 cents; estimates comprehensive EPS of 20 cents-22 cents.

During the quarter, NYMT acquired ~$1.04B of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets, including ~$738.0M of residential credit assets, $144.0M of multifamily credit assets and $155.7M of agency securities.

Estimates leverage ratio on its callable debt, which represents its repurchase agreement borrowings divided by its total stockholders' equity, will be ~1.4 to 1 at Dec. 31, 2019.