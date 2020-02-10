RCI Hospitality +6.6% after $10M buyback boost

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is up 6.6% postmarket after boosting its repurchase authorization by $10M.

That move brings total available funds for buybacks to about $13.8M.

From fiscal 2015 to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company has spent about $20M on buybacks, including $6.4M in Q1.

The company filed a notification of late filing for its Q1 10-Q - due today, but set to arrive later this month.

It also says it's holding a conference call 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, and a chance to meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York after that.