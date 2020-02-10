Virtu reprices $1.925B term loan, enters floating-to-fixed rate swap

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) reprices its $1.925B senior secured first lien term loan 50 basis points lower at LIBOR + 300 bps, with original issue discount of 99.875%.

The loan matures in March 26.

Enters into a five-year $1.0B floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement that will effectively fix its interest rate payment obligations on the incremental term loan financing at 4.40% through February 2025.

That's in addition to a five-year $525M floating-to-fixed interest rate swap entered into in Q4 2019.

As a result of these transactions, Virtu will save ~$26.1M in interest expense annually, or ~23% of interest costs on term debt.