Callaway Golf warns on coronavirus impact, guides Q1 below consensus

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) -5.4% after-hours after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss and warning that the coronavirus will affect its business in terms of sales in Asia and on the supply side.

For FY 2020, Callaway forecasts EPS of $0.82-$0.94 on a 3%-5% increase in net sales to $1.75B-$1.78B, in line with Wall Street earnings expectations of $0.88/share on revenues of $1.695B, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $190M-$205M.

The guidance "reflects our best estimate of the impact of this outbreak on our business," the company says, but "it is very difficult, however, to provide an estimate with any degree of certainty given the dynamic nature of this crisis."

For Q1, Callaway sees GAAP EPS at $0.41-$0.47 on revenues of $501M-$516M, well below $543M analyst consensus estimate, as it expects the coronavirus to slice $25M off net sales and $13M from adjusted EBITDA.

For FY 2019, Callaway says net sales jumped 37% Y/Y to $1.7B, reflecting increases in all operating segments and major product categories, and operating income rose 3% to $133M, both company records.