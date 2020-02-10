Voya Q4 beats, sees 10% normalized EPS growth in 2020, 2021

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Q4 normalized adjusted operating EPS of $1.19 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.15 and increased from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Sees normalized adjusted operating EPS reaching a quarterly run rate of $1.80-$1.90 by the end of 2021 and remains committed to normalized adjusted operating EPS growth of at least 10% in 2020 and 2021.

Reiterates plans to buy back at least $1B of common stock this year.

Voya jumps 2.6% in after-hours trading.

Common book value, excluding AOCI, of $41.31 per share at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from $48.26 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 11 at 10:00 AM ET.

