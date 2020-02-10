GenMark Diagnostics CEO Massarany to depart in shakeup

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) says Hany Massarany has stepped down as President and CEO and as a board member, effective immediately.

GenMark appoints COO Scott Mendel as interim President and CEO.

The company also names Kevin O'Boyle as Chairman, while prior chair James Fox will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

Massarany was President and CEO since 2011 after holding various positions with Ventana, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer Diagnostics and Chiron Diagnostics.

Mendel has served as COO since last February after joining GenMark as CFO in 2014.