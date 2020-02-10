BP sees Shah Deniz gas powering ahead as ACG oil output stays stable

BP plans to boost production at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas field and maintain stable output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields this year, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, the company's VP for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, tells Reuters.

Natural gas from the Shah Deniz offshore field totaled 16.8B cm and condensate production was 3.5M metric tons in 2019, up from 11.5B cm of gas and 2.5M mt of condensate in 2018, while ACG produced an average of 535K bbl/day of oil last year, totaling 26M mt, down slightly from 584K bbl/day, or 29M mt, in 2018.

Aslanbayli says the consortium's drilling at Shah Deniz II will extend for the next few years until production reaches a plateau of 16B cm of gas and 120K bbl/day of condensate.

BP continues works on slowing the natural decline at ACG, and the new $6B Azeri Central East project will help offset lower production from ACG, Aslanbayli says.