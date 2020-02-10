Oil traders seek oil storage at sea as virus causes glut - Bloomberg

Major oil traders including Vitol, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Litasco are asking about hiring supertankers for storage purposes, as a sharp drop in Chinese demand due to the coronavirus prompts requests for cargo deferments, Bloomberg reports.

It is not clear if any of the companies has booked a vessel yet, according to the report, which also notes that traders sometimes will ask for prices to calculate the viability of a trade.

Chinese refiners have cut the amount of crude to be turned into fuels by ~15% - a reduction of ~2M bbl/day - as the virus outbreak hurts demand for travel.

The fall in processing reportedly has prompted re-offers for grades such as Brazil's Lula and West African crudes as buyers try to back out of purchases.