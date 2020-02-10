TechnipFMC flags $2.4B in charges for Q4

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it expects to take $2.4B in asset impairment charges, driven by greater geopolitical uncertainty and lower commodity prices, when it releases its Q4 results later this month.

TechnipFMC says it will write down the value of its subsea assets by $1.7B and in its surface technologies assets by $700M.

The company also says it expects FY 2019 revenue to come in near its guidance midpoint of $13.5B, with adjusted EBITDA margin meeting or beating guidance for all segments of 11.5% for the Subsea unit, 16.5% for Onshore/Offshore and 10% for Surface Technologies.