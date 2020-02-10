Commodity markets underestimating coronavirus, Citi warns

Global commodity markets are still underestimating the impact of the coronavirus, according to analysts at Citigroup, who warn the markets are barely reflecting the outbreak's disruptions to supply chains and "major short-term headwinds for Chinese demand and imports."

Citi sees "increasing signs that post-Chinese New Year economic activity restarts will be further delayed after February 10, or early restarts may trigger another round of virus outbreak leading to further large-scale quarantine. Either case would result in additional commodity demand destruction which has barely been priced in."

The Citi team says the seven hardest-hit Chinese provinces, by the level of confirmed cases, account for 35%-40% of Chinese GDP, automotive output and new property starts.

The Citi analysis also predict the metals in which China is a major net importer "will see major increases in inventories ex-China over the coming weeks."

Already pressured by virus headlines, Citi expects iron ore prices to drop further to $70/ton, copper to $5,300/ton, palladium to $2,100/oz. and Brent oil to $47/bbl in the near term.

