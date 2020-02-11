Uber fails to block California gig worker law

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee has rejected a request by Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Postmates (POSTM) to block California's gig worker law, which will make it harder to classify workers as independent contractors.

While the companies had proven they could suffer a "degree of irreparable harm" as a result of the legislation, the potential risks to them were "less important" than the public interest in setting a living wage and regulating employment.

Investors have been watching the California dispute closely as the rule would require higher pay and other benefits like medical insurance.