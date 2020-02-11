Google's HR chief steps down

Amid rising tensions between the company's top executives and rank and file employees, Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) head of human resources, Eileen Naughton, will step down later this year.

She's been in the role since 2016, and led the company though a period of growth that saw its global workforce expand by more than 65% to 119,000.

Among the tensions: Employee anger at the handling of sexual harassment claims, the firing of workers who organized protests against the company and the elimination of weekly all-hands meetings, as well as staff complaints about secret projects and the lack of diversity.

A slow-rolling executive shakeup is taking place at Alphabet. Larry Page and Sergey Brin resigned from their roles in December, and were replaced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, while long-time chief legal officer David Drummond retired in January.