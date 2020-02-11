Samsung to unveil S20 trio, Galaxy Z Flip

Seeking to revive sales after ceding its smartphone crown to Apple last quarter, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is expected to launch three variants of Galaxy S today - the regular, the Plus and the Ultra - at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco (2 p.m. ET).

The S20 phones won't be Samsung's first 5G phones, but they're going to be the first 5G phones that matter, with all four major U.S. carriers now offering at least some form of next-generation networking.

The S20 trio will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip, a square-shaped foldable phone rumored to cheaper than the bulky Galaxy Fold.