Powell heads to Capitol Hill

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to sound upbeat about the U.S. economic outlook today when he begins his semiannual testimony before Congress, even as he nods to the potential threat from the coronavirus in China.

The central bank lowered interest rates three times in 2019, but earlier this month signaled a pause in easing unless there was a clear threat of inflation moving away from its 2% target.

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are all set to comment at separate events later in the session.