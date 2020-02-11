Futures gain with stocks at record highs

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq scored fresh record highs yesterday as Chinese workers and factories gradually returned to business, while new coronavirus statistics showed signs that the disease was slowing.
There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland as of Monday, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.
Stocks in Shanghai climbed 0.4% on the news, while U.S. equity futures advanced 0.3%, ahead of earnings from Under Armour, Hasbro, Hilton and Lyft, as well as the semiannual testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.