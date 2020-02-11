Valvoline prices upsized senior notes offering

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) has priced its previously announced offering of 4.250% Senior unsecured Notes due 2030 and upsized the offering from $500M to $600M.

Valvoline intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and to pay related fees and expenses and repay $100M of indebtedness under its term loan A facility.

The company intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions, repayment of indebtedness under its credit facility, working capital and capital expenditures.

The offering is expected to close on February 25.