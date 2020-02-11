TFI International announces initial public offering in the United States

TFI International (OTCQX:TFIFF) to offer 6M common shares in the United States and Canada, representing initial public offering in the United States.

The company has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TFII.”

TFI International expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to reduce the amount outstanding under one of its credit facilities, thereby increasing the amount available under the credit facility for future use by TFI International, maybe for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Underwriters' over-allottment is an additional 900K shares.