Sensata Technologies beat estimates in Q4

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue slipped 0.8% in Q4.

Performance Sensing net revenue fell 1% to $632.88M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue up 2.3% to $213.81M.

Europe revenues comprised 27% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised 38.9% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate declined 210 bps to 22.7%.

The company repurchased ~1.6M ordinary shares, for a total consideration of $84.2M during the quarter.

Q1 Guidance: Organic revenue: -1% to -4%; Net revenue: $793M to $817M; Adjusted operating income: $149M to $155M; Adjusted net income: $98M to $104M; Adjusted EPS: $0.62 to $0.66; Diluted share count: 157M.

FY2020 Guidance: Organic revenue: ~-1% to +2%; Net revenue: $3.399B to $3.499B; Adjusted EBIT: $753M to $781M; Adjusted net income: $539M to $564M; Adjusted EPS: $3.42 to $3.58; Diluted share count: 157.8M.

