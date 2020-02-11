Fennec Pharma completes NDA submission for Pedmark

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) has completed its rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for intravenous use and submitted a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency for sodium thiosulfate (tradename to be determined).

The PEDMARK indication is for the prevention of ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients one month to < 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.

The FDA has a 60-day review period to determine if NDA is acceptable for filing. If granted a priority review, the PDUFA action date is expected in Q3.