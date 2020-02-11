'Several quarters' needed for 737 MAX return

It will take "several quarters" to return Boeing's (NYSE:BA) worldwide 737 MAX fleet to the skies following a grounding that has left about 700 planes on the tarmac.

"We are not going to over-stress the system," Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president for marketing, said at the Singapore Airshow.

The company said last week it had discovered another software problem on the plane, but still aims to get the jet flying again by mid-2020, a deadline it previously said includes room for additional flaws.