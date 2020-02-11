Hasbro +9% after EBITDA impresses

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) rallies after operating profit rose 13.3% to $1904.M in Q4 off 2.9% revenue growth during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 15% Y/Y to $275.7M to easily top the consensus mark of $225.2M.

Operating margin arrived in at 14.6% of sales vs. 11.8% consensus.

"We are strongly positioned to continue investing in long-term drivers of the business, including brand innovation, gaming and entertainment, as we also focus on returning to our stated gross Debt to EBITDA target of 2.0 to 2.5X over the next 3 to 4 years," says Hasbro CEO Deborah Thomas.

Shares of Hasbro are up 9.42% premarket to $110.40 vs. the 52-week range of $82.87 to $126.87.

