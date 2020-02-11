Hilton Worldwide on watch after solid guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) reports adjusted EBITDA to $586M in Q4 to top the consensus mark of $577M and the mark last year of $544M.

Comparable RevPAR was down 1.0% vs. 0.0% consensus.

Looking ahead, Hilton expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $520M to $540M vs. $526M consensus and EPS of $0.85 to $0.91 vs. $0.84 consensus. "We carry positive momentum into 2020 with expectations of continued strong net unit growth," says CEO Christopher Nassetta.

Hilton is flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Hilton Worldwide EPS beats by $0.04, revenue in-line (Feb. 11)