Under Armour plunges after weak guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) slides after working the impact of coronavirus into the company's guidance.

During Q4, revenue in North America was up 1.9% to $983M and revenue in Asia-Pacific rose 9.8% to $183M. Gross margin increased 230 basis points to 47.3% during the quarter due in part to lower discounts to wholesale partners, channel mix and supply chain initiatives.

Looking ahead, UA sees full-year revenue falling at a low single-digit percent compared to a year ago as the North American business drags. The company's initial 2020 outlook currently includes an estimated negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China of approximately $50M to $60M in sales in Q1. The company also sees FY20 EPS of $0.10 to $0.13 vs. $0.46 consensus.

UAA -14.91% premarket to $17.41. UA -15.21% .

