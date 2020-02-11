Diebold +1.4% after misses, increased savings target
Feb. 11, 2020 7:18 AM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)DBDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) +1.4% reports Q4 misses with an in-line 2020 outlook.
- In Q4, Eurasia banking revenue was down 11% Y/Y in constant currency to $431.8M. Americas banking dropped 2% to $417.7M. Retail fell 16% to $302.1M.
- Gross margin was 23.3% compared to 26.3% in last year's quarter.
- Diebold reiterates its 2020 outlook with revenue of $4.2-4.3B (consensus: $4.27B) and adjusted EBITDA of $430-470M (consensus: $440M).
- The company increases its savings target from $400M to $440M through 2021.
- Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
