Bright prospects seen for off-price retail

Wedbush Securities analyst Jenn Redding sees yesterday's guidance hike from Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) as a strong positive read-through for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). Burlington guided for sales to increase 10.5% in Q4 vs. previous guidance of 9% to 10%.

"We are updating our above consensus estimates for the group as bright U.S. prospects continue to fuel domestic spending in discretionary despite increased volatility as evidenced by year-to-date data trends, especially given that U.S. focused off-price retailers are likely to avoid the brunt of the potential negative impact more China-focused retailers see as Coronavirus fears spread, and we continue to view the Off-Price sector favorably as the sector becomes increasingly attractive to us amidst macro uncertainty," writes Redding.

TJX is due to report earnings on February 26 and Ross Stores reports on March 3.