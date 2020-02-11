OnDeck Q1 revenue guidance on the soft side

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) expects Q1 gross revenue of $110M-$115M vs. consensus of $115.2M and adjusted net income of $3M-$7M.

Compares with Q4 2019 adjusted income of $3.3M.

Guidance for 2020 gross revenue of $465M-$485M compares with consensus of $472.8M.

Sees adjusted net income of $25M-$35M this year vs. $26M it achieved in 2019.

The FY2020 guidance assumes slight compression in net interest margin, reflecting a lower portfolio yield, and increased leverage partially offset by a lower cost of funds; also expects higher provision for credit losses driven by portfolio growth and improved operating leverage.

Expects to repurchase ~$30M of common stock spread evenly over the year.

Q4 adjusted net income of $3.3M, or 5 cents per share, declined from $7.8M, or 10 cents per share, in the prior quarter and $15.7M, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago period; Q4 adjusted EPS of 5 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 9 cents.

Loans and finance receivables of $1.3B increased by 3% sequentially and 8% vs. a year ago.

Q4 net interest margin of 29.1% was essentially flat vs. Q3 and fell from 29.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Adopting the new accounting standard for measuring credit losses on financial instruments on Jan. 1, 2020 resulted in a ~$3M decrease in required allowance for credit losses and the $7M reserve for unfunded line of credit commitments previously included in other liabilities was eliminated.

Resulted in net increase of ~$10M in stockholders' equity upon adoption.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

