Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) +1.6% reports Q4 beats with downside Q1 guidance that sees revenue ex-TAC of $209-212M compared to the $230.66M consensus.

For FY20, Criteo expects revenue ex-TAC to decline by about 10% in constant currency.

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA was $109.5M, above the $102.1M consensus.

Cash flow from operations totaled $59M with FCF of $42M.

Criteo ended the quarter with $419M in cash.

The company added 280 net new clients in the period.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM

