Harmony's H1 results hit sour note as production falls, costs rise

  • Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -4.6% pre-market after swinging to a net profit in the six months ended Dec. 31 but lowering its production guidance for the full year.
  • Harmony says it made an H1 2020 net profit of 1.3B South African rand ($86.5M), compared with a prior-year loss of 91M rand, while revenue rose 12% Y/Y to 15.47B rand.
  • H1 total production costs rose 9% Y/Y because of annual and inflationary increases, higher labor costs and increased electricity costs, among other factors.
  • As previously reported, H1 gold production fell 8% to 688,379 oz., primarily due to a 6% reduction in underground recovered grade at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa, as well as production cuts in South Africa due to nationwide power outages.
  • Since H1 losses at Kusasalethu cannot be recouped, the miner lowers its full-year gold production guidance to 1.4M oz. from 1.5M oz. previously, at all-in sustaining costs of 600K-610K rand/kg.
  • CEO Peter Steenkamp says Harmony is in talks with groups about acquisitions but does not comment on whether they included AngloGold's remaining South Africa operations; a report yesterday said AngloGold had selected Harmony as the buyer for the assets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.