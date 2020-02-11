Harmony's H1 results hit sour note as production falls, costs rise
- Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -4.6% pre-market after swinging to a net profit in the six months ended Dec. 31 but lowering its production guidance for the full year.
- Harmony says it made an H1 2020 net profit of 1.3B South African rand ($86.5M), compared with a prior-year loss of 91M rand, while revenue rose 12% Y/Y to 15.47B rand.
- H1 total production costs rose 9% Y/Y because of annual and inflationary increases, higher labor costs and increased electricity costs, among other factors.
- As previously reported, H1 gold production fell 8% to 688,379 oz., primarily due to a 6% reduction in underground recovered grade at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa, as well as production cuts in South Africa due to nationwide power outages.
- Since H1 losses at Kusasalethu cannot be recouped, the miner lowers its full-year gold production guidance to 1.4M oz. from 1.5M oz. previously, at all-in sustaining costs of 600K-610K rand/kg.
- CEO Peter Steenkamp says Harmony is in talks with groups about acquisitions but does not comment on whether they included AngloGold's remaining South Africa operations; a report yesterday said AngloGold had selected Harmony as the buyer for the assets.