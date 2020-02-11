Exelixis' cabozantinib combo shows encouraging action in prostate cancer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 1b clinical trial, COSMIC-021, evaluating the combination of Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with solid tumors.

Data from the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer cohort showed an objective response rate (ORR), the primary endpoint, of 32%, including two complete responders. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 80%. Median duration of response was 8.3 months, Median follow-up was 12.6 months.

On the safety front, the most common serious/life-threatening treatment-related adverse events were fatigue (7%), diarrhea (7%) and hyponatremia (low sodium levels in the blood) (7%). There was one treatment-related death due to dehydration (90-year-old patient).

Collaboration partner Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) is participating in the study and is contributing funding. Roche is providing product.

The results will be presented on Thursday at the ASCO GU Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.