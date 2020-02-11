RingCentral targets raised after strong earnings

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight) raises its RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) target from $195 to $205 after yesterday's Q4 report.

The firm notes that the "meaningful upside" was "largely expected," considering the recent share price gains.

Partnerships offer a "long tail of opportunities," but Morgan Stanley says the valuation already reflects this fact.

More action: Rosenblatt (Buy) lifts RingCentral from $215 to $245, saying the company's "vertical-centric go-to-market strategy continues to distance the company from its competitors."