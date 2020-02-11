Argus upgrades Regeneron in premarket analyst action

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) initiated with Outperform rating and $24 (96% upside) price target at Baird.

Curaleaf (CURA CN) initiated with Buy rating and C$14 (65% upside) price target at Alliance Global Partners. U.S. ticker: (OTCPK:CURLF).

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) initiated with Buy rating and $16 (45% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (223% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 7% premarket.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) initiated with Market Perform rating and $58 (13% upside) price target at SVB Leerink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Buy at Argus Research. Shares up a fraction premarket.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James.