JPMorgan in talks to merge blockchain unit with Consensys - Reuters

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is in talks to merge its Quorum blockchain unit with startup Consensys, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the plans.

The transaction is expected to be formally announced within about six months, although financial terms are still unclear, they said.

The bank has been considering spinning off Quorum for about two years, evaluating such options as setting up an open-source foundation, creating a new startup, or merging it with another company.

JPMorgan built the Quorum blockchain internally using the ethereum network, the software that underpins ether. It's being used to furn JPMorgan's Interbank Information Network, a payment network that involves more than 300 banks.

A merger with Consensys wouldn't impact IIN or other JPMorgan projects running on Quorum, one of the people said.

After the merger, the plan is to keep the Quorum brand and keep the technology open source, according to one person.