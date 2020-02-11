Exelon pops after reporting easy Q4 earnings beat

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) +1.8% pre-market after topping expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, and issuing in-line earnings guidance for 2020.

Q4 operating revenue fell to $8.34B from $8.81B in the year-ago quarter, but operating expenses fell even more, to $7.39B from $8.11B in the prior-year period; Q4 adjusted earnings increased to $0.83/share from $0.58 reported last year.

Exelon cites higher utility earnings due to regulatory rate increases at PECO, BGE and PHI; and higher generation earnings due to higher realized energy prices, decreased nuclear outage days, lower operating expense and other factors.

Exelon says its nuclear fleet achieved its highest capacity factor in company history, at 95.7%.

For FY 2020, the company forecasts operating EPS of $3.00-$3.30, vs. $3.01 analyst consensus estimate, reflecting growth in Utilities, offset by lower realized energy and capacity revenues.

Exelon Utilities projects $26B capex over the next four years, supporting 7.3% annual rate base growth.