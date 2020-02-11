Analysts lift Mimecast targets after beats

Rosenblatt (Buy) raises its Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) target from $57 to $63 after "another steady, consistent quarter."

The firm says MIME's geographic diversity provides a cushion "against increasing variability in the performance of different geographies."

Wedbush (Neutral) lifts the target from $52 to $55, saying the results didn't provide "better comfort on international execution or visibility to ‘rule of 40’ achievement."

Wedbush notes that the valuation appears fair, but wants more visibility before leaving the sidelines.