Ambac, Assured Guaranty, MBIA object to Oversight Board's amended plan

Financial guarantors, including Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC), two subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), an MBIA (NYSE:MBI) unit, and Financial Guaranty Insurance Company, object to what they call a flawed support agreement disclosed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.

The guarantors said the amended Commonwealth Plan Support Agreement "fails to respect lawful creditor rights, priorities and liens in violation of the Puerto Rico Oversight Management Economic Stability Act (Promesa)."

They also said it's based on "inaccurate and incomplete information relating to Puerto Rico’s economy, cash balances, federal funding, revenue projections and debt capacity."

The group of financial guarantors, which represent $12.2B of current exposure and long-time assistance to the island, said they remain open to direct discussion with the Oversight Board and Commonwealth "aimed at a reasonable, comprehensive and consensual solution."