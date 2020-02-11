AMD raised on potential market share gains

RBC Capital Markets maintains an Outperform rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and lifts the target by $10 to $63.

Analyst Mitch Steves thinks that PC share gains will "continue to move into the mid-20 percent market share range," and he has "higher conviction" in servers through 2020-21.

Upcoming catalyst: AMD will host its Financial Analyst Day on March 5 and will likely provide gross margin and market share targets.