AMD raised on potential market share gains

RBC Capital Markets maintains an Outperform rating on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and lifts the target by $10 to $63.
Analyst Mitch Steves thinks that PC share gains will "continue to move into the mid-20 percent market share range," and he has "higher conviction" in servers through 2020-21.
Upcoming catalyst: AMD will host its Financial Analyst Day on March 5 and will likely provide gross margin and market share targets.
AMD shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $52.94. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.