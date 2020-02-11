Vale Q4 iron ore output falls 22% following dam disaster

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says its Q4 iron ore production fell 22.4% Y/Y to 78.34M metric tons, and quarterly iron ore sales fell 3.2% from a year ago to 77.91M mt.

For FY 2019, Vale says sales volumes of iron ore fines and pellets reached 312.5M mt, in line with the annual guidance of 307M-312M mt; iron ore fines production fell 21.5% Y/Y to 302M mt, while pellets production fell 24.4% to 41.8M mt.

Results were hurt by the deadly Brumadinho dam collapse a year ago followed by interruptions at the Vargem Grande, Fábrica, Brucutu, Timbopeba and Alegria operations, combined with the stronger than usual weather-related seasonality in H1.