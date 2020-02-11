Credit Suisse sees a hard seltzer winner

Credit Suisse says it expects hard seltzer sales to double this year and grow to 8% to 10% of beer industry volume by 2023 from a current level of 2.6%. CS sees White Claw (Mark Anthony Brands) and Boston Beer's (NYSE:SAM) Truly as likely to be the biggest beneficiaries, with 59% and 26% market share respectively.

What about the big plays by Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) into hard seltzer? The firm says its research shows that incumbents can typically accelerate sales even when multinationals jump into an emerging beverage category (think Red Bull). White Claw and Truly also test out with strong brand loyalty from younger consumers.

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $525 to Outperform-rated Boston Beer vs. the prior target of $400 and average sell-side PT of $400.77. A blue-sky price target of $639 (+70% upside) is also set.

"Our Blue Sky scenario assumes sustained low 20% growth as Truly propels the business combined with beer stabilization (helped by Dogfish acquisition). Boston can return to its algorithm of at least 1pp of gross margin expansion, boosting EBITDA growth to the 15-25% range. This implies an EBITDA of $487mn in 2023. Applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20x discounted back to 2020 at 8% suggests a blue sky valuation of $639."