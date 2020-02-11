Salesforce +1.3% on new Street-high target

Morgan Stanley raises Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) target from $216 to $225, saying the company is "ready to yield" on recent investments.

Analyst Keith Weiss thinks Salesforce can sustain a 28% FCF CAGR through FY24.

Weiss calls Salesforce "one of the best secularly positioned names in software" and sees durable growth that's not reflected in the valuation and the potential for sharp margin expansion.

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Salesforce. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.