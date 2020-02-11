Airbus roundup: A321XLR, 'blended wing body,' Tianjin

Feb. 11, 2020 8:24 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is confident of selling more than 1,000 A321XLR aircraft, a longer-range version of the single-aisle A321neo jetliner, over the next decade, Marketing Chief Francois Caudron told reporters at the Singapore Airshow.
  • The planemaker also unveiled a curvaceous aircraft design that blends wing and body (like the B-2 bomber), which is designed to slash carbon emissions by some 20%.
  • Airbus additionally said it received authorization from Chinese authorities to restart operations at its plant in Tianjin, which has been closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
