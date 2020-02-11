Karyopharm teams up with Promedico to commercialize Xpovio
Feb. 11, 2020
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Promedico, a member of the Neopharm Group, have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialization of XPOVIO (selinexor), Karyopharm’s lead SINE compound, in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Karyopharm will receive certain prespecified payments and is eligible to receive additional payments if regulatory and commercial milestones are achieved by Promedico.
- KPTI is also eligible to receive double-digit royalties on future net sales of XPOVIO in the covered territory. In exchange, Promedico will receive exclusive rights to commercialize XPOVIO in the covered territory and is responsible for all regulatory filings and obligations required for registering XPOVIO.
- Karyopharm has retained exclusive production rights and will supply finished product for commercial use in the territory.