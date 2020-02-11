Dueling analysts on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Nomura Instinet keeps a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) as it notes it has the least exposure to China and pan-Asian demand in the sector.

The story is different over at CFRA, where Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is dropped to a Strong Sell rating from Hold.

"With a more dire assessment of the potential near-term adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, we cut our 12-month target price by $7 to $48 on a '19 P/E of 9.4x, sharply below its larger peers," warns analyst Tuna Amobi.

Amobi expects NCLH to guide low when it reports earnings on February 20. "We see further potential downside with a seemingly intensifying geopolitical fallout of the outbreak in the past week, while also wary of a potential near-term impact on overall bookings elsewhere (including the U.S. and Europe). This comes as NCLH's near-term Q1 '20 outlook was already tempered by a likely continued fallout of the Cuba travel ban and the potential carryover impact of the hurricane disruption," he notes.