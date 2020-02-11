Dominion edges up after Q4 earnings topper

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) +0.5% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 33% Y/Y rise in revenues to $4.48B, and issuing in-line guidance for Q1 and FY 2020.

By segment, Q4 operating earnings for Dominion Energy Virginia jumped 21% Y/Y to $403M, Gas Transmission & Storage surged 40% to $360M, and Gas Distribution gained 46% to $173M.

For FY 2020, Dominion forecasts operating EPS of $4.25-$4.60, ahead of FY 2019 EPS of $4.24 and in line with $4.38 analyst consensus estimate.

For Q1, Dominion expects EPS of $1.05-$1.25, in line with $1.09 consensus.

Among positive drivers for 2020, Dominion cites regulated investment growth across electric and gas businesses and lower financing costs due to lower average debt balances.

Negative drivers for the year include increased minority interest expense associated with the equity recapitalization of Cove Point, share dilution, two planned refueling outages at Millstone and lower New England capacity prices.