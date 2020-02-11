Goodyear Tire & Rubber down on earnings miss

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports sales dropped 4% in Q4, driven primarily by lower industry volume and unfavorable foreign currency translation.
  • Tire unit volume down 2% to 39.6M for the quarter.
  • Original equipment unit volume fell 10% Y/Y, driven by lower global vehicle production.
  • Replacement tire shipments increased slightly.
  • Segment sales: America: $2.03B (-4%); EMEA: $1.14B (-6%); Asia Pacific: $546M (-1%).
  • Segment operating margin: America: 7.5% (-100 bps); EMEA: 3.3% (-280 bps); Asia Pacific: 9.5% (-30 bps).
  • Total segment operating margin rate contracted 140 bps to 6.5%.
  • GT -3.41% premarket.
  • Previously: Goodyear Tire & Rubber EPS misses by $0.34, misses on revenue (Feb. 11)
