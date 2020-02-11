Advaxis teams up with Personalis for ADXS-503 program; shares up 13% premarket

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) have collaborated to leverage Personalis’ ImmunoID NeXT Platform in Advaxis’ ongoing Phase 1/2 ADXS-503 (HOT Lung) program evaluating ADXS-503 alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Personalis will conduct comprehensive tumor immunogenomic profiling to enable the identification of predictive composite biomarkers and/or signatures of response, as well as the broad evaluation of potential mechanisms of therapy resistance.

The platform is an end-to-end solution for immuno- and precision oncology biomarker discovery and CDx development.

This new agreement builds upon the prior two-year collaboration for the genomic analysis of clinical tumor samples to manufacture the Company’s ADXS-NEO drug construct neoantigen-directed immunotherapy to treat a variety of late stage cancers.