Moderna advancing CMV vaccine, adds coronavirus vaccine to pipeline

Feb. 11, 2020 8:41 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1647) against cytomegalovirus (CMV) is proceeding ahead of schedule with preliminary data now expected in Q3.
  • It has added three new pipeline programs: mRNA-1189 (Epstein-Barr vaccine), mRNA-1345 (RSV vaccine) and mRNA-1273 (coronavirus vaccine).
  • It also announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-3704 in patients with a rare inborn error of metabolism called isolated methylmalonic acidemia due to MUT deficiency, an Orphan Drug-, Fast Track- and Rare Pediatric Disease-tagged indication in the U.S.
  • Shares down 6% premarket in reaction to its planned equity offering.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.