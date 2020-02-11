Moderna advancing CMV vaccine, adds coronavirus vaccine to pipeline
Feb. 11, 2020 8:41 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1647) against cytomegalovirus (CMV) is proceeding ahead of schedule with preliminary data now expected in Q3.
- It has added three new pipeline programs: mRNA-1189 (Epstein-Barr vaccine), mRNA-1345 (RSV vaccine) and mRNA-1273 (coronavirus vaccine).
- It also announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 1/2 study of mRNA-3704 in patients with a rare inborn error of metabolism called isolated methylmalonic acidemia due to MUT deficiency, an Orphan Drug-, Fast Track- and Rare Pediatric Disease-tagged indication in the U.S.
- Shares down 6% premarket in reaction to its planned equity offering.