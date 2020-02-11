Wells Fargo raises Nvidia on earnings optimism

Wells Fargo raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $270 to $290 ahead of Thursday's earnings report.

Analyst Aaron Rakers expects overall positive results with "a notable focus remaining on Nvidia’s reaccelerating Data Center growth," which could be a key catalyst for shares.

Rakers thinks Nvidia could take a more cautious stance in the guidance due to the potential coronavirus impact.

Wells Fargo maintains an Overweight rating on Nvidia. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.