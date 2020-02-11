Hasbro and Mattel gain on China relief

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) execs stated on the company's earnings call this morning that there is supply chain disruption from the coronavirus in China, but that the impact on business activity is small.

There has been some speculation in the analyst community that the toy supply chain would feel a more serious coronavirus impact.

Hasbro is up 6.55% in premarket action and the positive tone from the toy company has pushed up rival Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.99% in the early session.

