FAA is approaching 737 MAX test flight

"We are following a very diligent process and it is important that we stay focused on the process and not on the timeline," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson declared at the Singapore Airshow.

"Having said that we are approaching a milestone: the certification flight is the next major milestone and once that is completed I think we will have a good bit more clarity... We are waiting for proposals from Boeing (NYSE:BA) on a few items."

Other recent news: The U.S. Transportation Department's Office of Inspector General said it will audit FAA pilot training requirements for U.S. and foreign air carriers, while Boeing is reportedly in talks with Bamboo Airways about a potential 777X jet order.